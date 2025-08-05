19g618l2gwwp1w in
Do modern software organizations require only software engineers that are generalists?
I'm noticing a trend where every company is now requiring strong software engineers that contribute technically.
Managers, test engineers, program managers, docs and product people are all expected to contribute through code or expected to learn.
Curious if it's just me or everyone seeing the same? And I'm also curious if everyone thinks this is a good direction to go in.
