Any advantages for a software qa automation manager, to do a compTia certification in Cyber security?
I'm currently a software qa automation manager. I have a team of 14 directly or indirectly reporting to me. I'm wondering if there's any benefit to doing a cyber security certification like compTia that are meant for entry level engineers.
Software Engineering Manager
Probably not a huge benefit, but it couldn't hurt. You thinking about the CySA+ ?
Software Engineering Manager
Yes. I'm wondering if it would help in pivoting to management in cyber security.
