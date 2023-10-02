Skidodo in
How much does a senior analyst earn at ADP?
I checked on Glassdoor but there was no specific salary range for senior analysts.
I want to make sure I'm not leaving money on the table, I also heard that only directors receive RSUs.
ijijdsBusiness Analyst
Not sure about directors getting RSUs but none of my mid-level colleagues there have any RSUs so it could be true. You can an initial offer so far? Or just researching?
SkidodoSecurity Analyst
Researching at this point. How much is the total comp,.?
