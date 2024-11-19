apollo234 in
Question for Experienced ML System Design Interviewers
To those who have run a lot of ML system design interviews:
- Where do candidates typically struggle the most?
- What are common mistakes or behaviors that annoy you during these interviews?
- Where do candidates spend too much time, not enough time?
Looking to improve my approach—any advice is greatly appreciated!
2
3680
Sort by:
thaiteaRecruiter
I haven't interviewed candidates specifically for ML system design interviews, but here are some general tips I can give: 1. Make sure you understand the problem scope. Many candidates struggle to clarify the requirements and constraints of the problem before diving into the solution. Taking some extra time to ask clarifying questions to ensure you fully understand what's being asked could be a differentiator. 2. Demonstrate understanding of trade-offs in design choices. Another thing candidates often have trouble with is articulating the trade-offs involved in their design choices. It's important to know the right solution, but it's even more important to know WHY it's the right solution. 3. Structure your answers. When candidates don't have a structured approach to their answers, it can be frustrating to listen to on the other end. This is more of a communication tip than anything, but being able to roadmap your thoughts and organize your presentation of your solution is a huge plus.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,602