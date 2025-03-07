Skills/Companies to Know About?

dmahns in
I just started my Masters in CS at USC as well as an internship at the USC Keck Med Hospital doing software development and am looking for any advice I can put into action over the next year or so while I work towards my degree. I am hoping to stay in healthcare after graduation in a technical role doing data science or software engineering.
Im looking for technologies/software/skills to develop before I graduate and also any cool health-tech companies you might have heard of.
Thanks for the response! You say health tech is in decline. What areas do you see picking up or staying steady in the next year. I am drawn to health care because I don’t want to be a doctor myself but enjoy the ability to make tangible change.
There are tons of specializations in tech now, learning how to learn them would be my life long recommendation. Build something. You can build anything in a few days, especially now with GPTs.
Try lots of things, find the ones you enjoy. Ask me anything, too!