Don’t know what to do!!
Hello, I'm willing to start studying Electronics Engineering, however I don't know anyone whose path has been this one yet...now let's say I'd like to work for big techs, how could I be useful to them as an electrical engineer, apart from designing microchips?
nonamedeveloperSoftware Engineer
First of all you need to learn the difference between Electrical and Electronics Engineering. I you do decide to study Electronics Engineering, you'll most likely find roles of Electronics HW developer/designer best suited for your skills. These roles are offered by companies that develop HW electronic products. You may find relevant opportunities at FAANG companies that develop electronic products i.e. Apple, Nvidia, Google (Pixel) etc. But do keep in mind that number of opportunities for electronics engineers may be much less that for SW/IT roles.
