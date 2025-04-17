multimodalmind in
Dealing with cross border issues for RSUs?
I am working in India and hold RSUs of Google, but do not want to get them back to India. What can I do if I want to sell them?
defaangedSoftware Engineer a day ago
This is a tricky area and really depends on your tax residency and the brokerage account where your RSUs are held. If your RSUs are in a U.S.-based account (like E*TRADE or Fidelity), you can usually sell them from there without needing to bring the funds directly into India right away. But you still may have to report and pay taxes in India depending on your residency status and local laws. Best move is to talk to a CA familiar with foreign assets and DTAA (Double Tax Avoidance Agreement) between India and the US.
intntl_gamerProduct Manager a day ago
+1 to this. I’ve been in a similar situation and kept the proceeds in a U.S. brokerage for a while without remitting to India, but you still need to disclose the holdings under foreign asset reporting rules (Schedule FA in ITR). It's not about where the cash is—it's about where you are a tax resident.
