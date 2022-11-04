Batman in  
Product Manager  

Am I paid okay?

Sr PM
(~7 years of experience, not all product)

Premium area (SF/Seattle)

165 base/ 10% bonus

With the now depreciated stocks, tc comes to around 240ish k. 

Just to be clear, this isn't a new offer. This is for my current job. I'm evaluating if I should switch. 
16
3075
Sort by:
minia99841Product Designer  
You happy with the stock?
BatmanProduct Manager  
My over half a million stocks are now worth barely 230k. It kinda feels bad but the whole stock market is red.

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217