Batman in
Am I paid okay?
Sr PM
(~7 years of experience, not all product)
Premium area (SF/Seattle)
165 base/ 10% bonus
With the now depreciated stocks, tc comes to around 240ish k.
Just to be clear, this isn't a new offer. This is for my current job. I'm evaluating if I should switch.
minia99841Product Designer
You happy with the stock?
BatmanProduct Manager
My over half a million stocks are now worth barely 230k. It kinda feels bad but the whole stock market is red.
