Product, consulting or try FAANG

Poll

Ok, so I used to work at VMware but a year after the acquisition, I got laid off. I was making 300k total comp as a Sr Engineer as of last August. I tried interviewing at Facebook, 7 interviews, but no luck. I applied to a over 100 companies but didn't get any offers. But then I doubled down on my side hustle consulting and since then grew it to 25k - 30k a month for the last 4 months...250k over the last year or so...The nice thing is I can work remote and charge by the hour 140-150, but there are no guarantees with continued work...





So I am split between trying to build my own AaaS company, continue consulting or go for a company like Open AI or Perplexity...