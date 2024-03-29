thumbslinger in
Filters are whacked
If one is searching for a specific title, then descriptive copy shouldn't matter.
I completely understand when description contain numerous words that may relate, but when searching for a specific title, the script should ONLY look at what has been tagged as a 'title' and IGNORE the job description. It's wasted time, junks up results and more.
To see a sales position or an accountant position when looking for, say an 'art director' is ridiculous.
ZaheerFounder at Levels.fyi
I'm assuming this is on the job board. Are you using the free text search or the job title filter? I know you say filter in title but then you mention search later in post so wasn't sure. The Title filter button should be respecting title more precisely while the general search box on top may have broader match.
