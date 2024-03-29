Filters are whacked

If one is searching for a specific title, then descriptive copy shouldn't matter.





I completely understand when description contain numerous words that may relate, but when searching for a specific title, the script should ONLY look at what has been tagged as a 'title' and IGNORE the job description. It's wasted time, junks up results and more.





To see a sales position or an accountant position when looking for, say an 'art director' is ridiculous.