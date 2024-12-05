breadpitt95 in  
Intuit vs PayPal

Intuit and PayPal for senior fullstack software engineer role! 

Both have similar pay, TC - 275k, almost everything is similar except the teams. 

Both have almost the same base pay and RSUs.


madscienceSoftware Engineer  
Which team did you like better after speaking with them? Lol, I would decide based on that. My inclination though is Intuit just based on them seeming like they'll have a higher ceiling for the company than paypal.
