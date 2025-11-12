Trying to get off helpdesk but cant

Company downsized, accidentally too much for my own position.





Now I'm experiencing hell desk: all hours of day I am needed till I leave the building.





Decided to start applying to jr dev roles and network roles but feel like every spree I've gone on applying leads nowhere.





I'm 4 years deep and need advice on how to leverage my associates, my cert of completion, if worst comes to worst ill leverage skill. I'm not super skilled tbf