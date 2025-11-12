pandafeeder in
Trying to get off helpdesk but cant
Company downsized, accidentally too much for my own position.
Now I'm experiencing hell desk: all hours of day I am needed till I leave the building.
Decided to start applying to jr dev roles and network roles but feel like every spree I've gone on applying leads nowhere.
I'm 4 years deep and need advice on how to leverage my associates, my cert of completion, if worst comes to worst ill leverage skill. I'm not super skilled tbf
linkedoutSoftware Engineer at LinkedIn
Don’t undersell your experience either. Four years on helpdesk probably means you’ve handled real incidents, users, and troubleshooting and that’s already valuable. If you can reframe that experience as “supporting infrastructure and resolving production issues,” it reads closer to ops or SRE experience than basic support. Gotta do some tinkering with the wording of it all on your resume lol
1
