New IT Manager Salary Range
I have 10 years of IT experience including management experience. I live in the Atlanta, GA greater area. What is the expected salary range for that this role?
Robert Half has a 2024 Salary guide that might be helpful. It should give you an idea for the salary range for various job titles and levels of experience. I've been referencing that in addition to other roles I've seen on Glassdoor to see what the salary range should be. https://www.roberthalf.com/us/en/insights/salary-guide
