asdfasdfasdfasdfasdf in
Why do companies interview me if I’ll just get rejected for “lack of experience”
I’ve had this happen to me multiple times now. I spend several hours jumping through a companies interview hoops and at the end they tell me that I don’t have enough industry experience. Why the fuck did you waste my time then? I had the exact same amount of experience at the beginning of the interview process 🤬
3
3319
Sort by:
5
About
Public
Tech
Members
690,435
It might seem picky, but these companies consider ‘industry experience’ to be largely the intangibles.
Can you work cross functionally with multiple teams? Do you have experience working with globally distributed teams? How do you handle being told ‘no’ by management?
My guess is that these companies like your resume, but something in the interviews is showing them you might not be a great fit culturally. Whether that’s a lack of experience or something else