How do you keep track of finances?
I don't feel like I have a good handle on my finances. I've looked into some personal finance software, but everything asks for my bank password. I'm not a security nerd, but how is that a reasonable ask in todays age of digital security?
That's also the reason I haven't tried a broad range of tools. Any recommendations? Is a group of these companies reputable enough to give my bank password? How are you all doing this?
SecurityNerdSecurity
Cybersecurity engineer here. I use an app called "money manager" by realbyte inc. It has no bank connections, no passwords, no api... I manually track every dollar I earn and spend. Has great graphs and I easily track trends or can export everything to a CSV file. Highly recommend because I trust nobody with my bank accounts or passwords.
