How to get into big tech company as an software engineer?
Hi, I'm new here, I'm freshmen at at comp sci major, and want to ask how some of you got into bug companies?
That's a pretty general path. No need to ask. Just follow the 'path' taken by those that can't a big tech company. 1. Get A's - all the time. Drop classes early, take fewer classes, whatever you need to do to get A's to get bumped to the top of whatever applicant lists the big companies have. Real world is you'll have a 1000 applicants for 1 position, quite a few will have A's, and they'll typically rank them above anyone else. 2. Meet and Greet. If you're campus has any job events, tech events, etc, just attend and always make sure you meet the presenters, say a few good things, add them to your LinkedIn, and touch base later. (Read up on what a mentor and business network is and leverage that.) A ton of great jobs will only be given out by word-of-mouth, personal networks - not advertised. You WANT this backdoor way in to avoid getting mixed in with the 1000s of other applicants. 3. Have projects, passions, you can love and talk about (or at minimum, take an acting class and fake loving something if you're not that type - eg. get the work done no matter what type regardless of love for anything). Ideally, at least one project having something to do with the target companies. eg. If you're applying for Microsoft, oh, I've been working on an Azure chat AI that enables the Girl Scouts to sell more online by answering questions on which cookies might be the best picks for my tastes. These don't need to be working Perfectly - what's more important is how did you approach this project, planning, design, creation, and final output. 4. All of the entry jobs can be looked up today, and you'll have the typical list of minimums. Try to get enough know-how in each to at least be able to talk your way through them. eg. Java - I need install this onto my PC to get a Java + IDE going, then to create a simple project like a calculator, I need to know how to create functions, GUI, input and output numbers, etc. 5. There will always be some basics that are more a MUST than optional. In the old days C/C++, but today's shifting target market (eg. app programming, web, cloud), might need to learning Azure, Java, HTML+React today, but in a few years, something 'new/flashy/in demand'. It is a pain because in the old days, there used to be more standardization so 1, 2 languages can get most everything done, but today, it's a constant shifting mess (which is also why there's bug fixes released constantly as well). Just pay attention to the usual Most Popular Programming Languages lists and such, as well as job postings. 6. Actually do work on your own in a hot field and hone skills. Nothing impresses more than real work. eg. Oh, security! I love security! Can I tell you how I hacked into the NSA last weekend... Ok, so you'll not be at that level typically, but you can get a ton of expertise practicing on your own and doing stuff in the field. eg. Blackhat Security Expo is a huge event where security hackers can go every year to catch up on the latest techniques and such. You WILL meet tons who can mentor and give advice on leveling up fast, far faster than a class. Doesn't take much from there to work on some open-source security tools as a volunteer to start (eg. you know you have to pay dues, so you can update documentation etc to start, but move up to contributing code review, code, etc later on.). eg. Programming. Pretty much pick 1 language, pick 1 problem, and program the solution/app and release it. Here, easiest to do it through phone app stores to get the eyeballs, reviews, and actual feedback you can present during hiring. eg. hot things are AI, predictive, location. So an idea would be an AI driven lost dog locator app. App would try and figure out on a local map where might be the 'most likely' places a lost dog would wander off to so people with a lost dog can look for them there first. (As for where the data of most likely places are coming from? Crowd source it! As users use the app, each user will mark the places they think the dog is, and mark spots one by one. AI can learn from all this data and improve the suggestions.) 7. ASK FOR HELP and be THANKFUL. A ton of people don't get because they don't know how to ask humbly. Is it that hard to ask? You bump into a new class professor, and 99% never say hi, never ask for help, never thankful. Instead, take a moment to get help wherever - eg Hi! You have a moment? I just wanted to say hi, introduce myself, and let you know I'm interested in finding a Big Tech job 4 years from now. Want to grab a coffee next week - I'd love to hear your insight and knowledge about the field. eg. You're in the Apple Store. Do you chat about how you'd love to work at Apple someday and ask the employee, how did you get started? Or don't say a single word? 8. Realize that a ton of Big Tech Companies weren't big when started, but were created for a reason by geeks focused on a problem. Microsoft, Snap, Insta, etc. YOU can be the next big tech company....
