Dumbledore123 in
I am not able to find a job in Devops engineering
Its been an year from resigning previous job. There are nothing to grow in that project. So, decided to leave and try developer roles. Back to back I received calls from HR for DevOps Engineer roles. I was not able to clear them. Then I checked with my skills I don't have kubernetes, AWS, Terraform certs. I tried to pursue the certs. Now I have certs + 2 years of experience. But not getting any calls. Back to back profile rejected emails.
I am looking for leads on this job search. Please do comment any suggestions
Dumbledore123DevOps 2 days ago
Can you suggest some projects for this
