Solutions Architect Aws Mentor

Hi. I come from non tech background.
I did aws solutions architect exam ,pro level and decided to apply for jobs.
I didn't get any interview invites, the only one I got didn't go well. I was rejected.
I just want someone to guide me on what I need to do. I'm willing to put in the work
Try doing a project from scratch to get hands-on. One such option to get hands dirty is https://cloudresumechallenge.dev/
