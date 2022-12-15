Cloudque in
Solutions Architect Aws Mentor
Hi. I come from non tech background.
I did aws solutions architect exam ,pro level and decided to apply for jobs.
I didn't get any interview invites, the only one I got didn't go well. I was rejected.
I just want someone to guide me on what I need to do. I'm willing to put in the work
L3v3ls4everTechnical Program Manager
Try doing a project from scratch to get hands-on. One such option to get hands dirty is https://cloudresumechallenge.dev/
