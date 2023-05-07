1ja in
Do companies hire freshman interns?
Im going to be a freshman comp sci student next year. Im trying to look and see what companies hire freshman during the summer. Its given the impression that only juniors and seniors get internships. Is that true?
wishgrantedSoftware Engineer
Very few companies do, and usually the ones that do offer unique training programs, not always traditional internships. Don’t get frustrated if you can’t find any as they are very hard to come by. If you don’t find one, consider making some of your own personal projects during the summer. Those go a looooooong way to build your skills and pad your resume for internships and entry-level jobs in the future.
