javadev07 in
anyone working as a Manager in Apple IS&T
i'm a contractor at apple IST org
need advice on career path ahead in apple .
Feel my team is too toxic to help me with advice
any Project managers or Senior project Managers or even Technical leads willing to advice me will be of great help .
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
Not a manager in Apple IS&T myself, but I’ve seen a few people share similar experiences about the org, especially around teams being a bit siloed. One thing that’s come up is that internal mobility at Apple can really depend on who you know and how visible your work is. If the current team isn’t supportive, it might be worth quietly building connections with folks in other IS&T teams or even adjacent orgs. Happy to share what I’ve heard or seen if that helps at all.
defaangedSoftware Engineer
Also worth keeping an eye on the internal job board if you have access. Even if your current team isn’t the best fit, Apple does have a lot of roles across IS&T, and moving laterally isn’t uncommon once you’ve built up some time and reputation.
