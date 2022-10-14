Shinikaze in  
Technical Program Manager  

Technical Program Management to Game Producer equivalent position

I went to Uni for Game Design, hired on with current company as game designer and offered a production role, which I love, but their structure uses Project Manager positions. Anyone know what an equivalent to Tech PrM would be at a triple A gaming studio Production role?
4
2273
Sort by:
grudo198Video Game Designer  
Why go to a AAA studio? They dont care about the games anymore, all they want is money from microtransactions..
ShinikazeTechnical Program Manager  
Higher pay, better on resume mostly :^)
1

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217