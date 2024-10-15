Anthony Benjamin in  
Systems Engineer  

A Product Manager Shares the Résumé That Landed Him $180,000 Cisco Job

https://www.businessinsider.com/product-manager-shares-resume-cisco-consulting-pivot-big-tech-interview-2024-10

A product manager shares the résumé that helped him transition from consulting and land a $180,000 role at Cisco

A product manager shares the résumé that helped him transition from consulting and land a $180,000 role at Cisco

A Deloitte consultant spent eight months preparing to leave for Big Tech, including interview prep and tailoring his résumé.

businessinsider.com
2
1287
Sort by:
PaperPlanesProduct Manager  
Honestly, his resume seems fine, but it's not an incredible resume or anything, I'd say it's probably the smallest factor to him getting the job. The headline should be, "Consultant spends 8 months interview prepping, cold calling, and applying to PM roles before finally landing one." Seriously, this guy allocated almost 20 hours/week to this, that's a part time job in and of itself. Crazy to me that this is the norm and celebrated.
3
KiranMohanSoftware Engineer  
And also look at his studies

About

Public

Product Manager

Members

11,217