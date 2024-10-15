Anthony Benjamin in
A Product Manager Shares the Résumé That Landed Him $180,000 Cisco Job
PaperPlanesProduct Manager
Honestly, his resume seems fine, but it's not an incredible resume or anything, I'd say it's probably the smallest factor to him getting the job. The headline should be, "Consultant spends 8 months interview prepping, cold calling, and applying to PM roles before finally landing one." Seriously, this guy allocated almost 20 hours/week to this, that's a part time job in and of itself. Crazy to me that this is the norm and celebrated.
KiranMohanSoftware Engineer
And also look at his studies
