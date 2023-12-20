diskgolfer in  
Software Engineer  

Advice for new SWEs 👨‍🏫

Thought this was an interesting post worth sharing, might seem long but it's a quick read. I think it gives some great advice for newer SWEs, especially those who have done so much reading and advice seeking already, it brings in a really good perspective.


https://buttondown.email/hillelwayne/archive/advice-for-new-software-devs-whove-read-all-those/

Advice for new software devs who've read all those other advice essays

From a person who really shouldn't be giving others advice.

EQ1992Frontend Software Engineer  
"Eventually the honeymoon will end and you'll learn that programming is frustrating and messy regardless of which Right Way people use, and that you can also make great software without doing it the Right Way." Needed this. It's easy to get set in your ways, especially if you believe you have the right way but a lot of times, there's no ONE right way. You can take a ton of different routes to get to the same goal, but I think it's important to believe in what you do as well.
