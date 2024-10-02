picapie in
Salary negotiation for principal TPM
Is 200k a good salary for a technical program leader? US based, remote, annual bonus around 25k. 15% travel. I have over 15 years experience in the same kind of role. It's 10% more than I'm currently making.
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager
Seems pretty solid for most companies. Could get more at FAANG but seems on par with mid-size companies.
picapieTechnical Program Manager
FAANG remote feels impossible these days. This salary seems aligned with current onsite FAANG listings so feels like a good choice? This is a fortune 300 company.
