picapie in  
Technical Program Manager  

Salary negotiation for principal TPM

Is 200k a good salary for a technical program leader?  US based, remote, annual bonus around 25k. 15% travel. I have over 15 years experience in the same kind of role.  It's 10% more than I'm currently making.
2
1627
Sort by:
YUHIYOLTechnical Program Manager  
Seems pretty solid for most companies. Could get more at FAANG but seems on par with mid-size companies.
2
picapieTechnical Program Manager  
FAANG remote feels impossible these days. This salary seems aligned with current onsite FAANG listings so feels like a good choice? This is a fortune 300 company.

About

Public

Tech

Members

690,579