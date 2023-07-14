Best job board for well-paying SWE roles?

Hello all! I have grown tired of using linkedin as a job board. There are so many BS postings that are just put up to collect data and are not actively hiring.





Are there any alternative job boards you use where you've had better luck and had more "real" postings? I am very open to startups as long as they pay relatively well. Thanks!!





I have recently come across topstartups.io not exactly a job board, but I have been liking it and trying my luck with it