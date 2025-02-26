What compensation visualizations would you like to see on Levels.fyi?

Last year one of the community members here suggested a heatmap based visual approach to seeing how compensation differs across a country or region.





Now we have a full set of heatmap pages that have done extremely well publicly: https://levels.fyi/heatmap/





So now I'm posing the question again, what would you like to see us build? Ideally things that just haven't been done before. I've got some initial ideas but would love the community's input.