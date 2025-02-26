zuhayeer in
What compensation visualizations would you like to see on Levels.fyi?
Last year one of the community members here suggested a heatmap based visual approach to seeing how compensation differs across a country or region.
Now we have a full set of heatmap pages that have done extremely well publicly: https://levels.fyi/heatmap/
So now I'm posing the question again, what would you like to see us build? Ideally things that just haven't been done before. I've got some initial ideas but would love the community's input.
xxDVhEBackend Software Engineer a day ago
Yes, I really want to see the layoffs history of each company with the affected job titles, numbers employees per job title and locations.
What is the average period of employment before people leave. This would still rely on self reporting but it would be cool to see if people are getting burnt out within a year and leaving.
Layoffs... Is this company using layoffs year after year? Do they do them sparingly? Having employees report on if they were laid off would be great info!