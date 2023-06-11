19g618l488r3jp in
Transfer during trial period at Google?
Hi everyone,
Does anyone know whether it is possible to transfer to another country during your trial period (6 months) as a SWE at Google in Europe? Do we have any insiders or anyone who did this here?
magnimusTechnical Program Manager
As I remember my conversation with recruitment last year about such possibility : only after 1 year you can select any country with Google office. But it wasn't reallocation case with transfer package, only allowance.
ZxrtSoftware Engineer
I want to get into Google so bad, but when i realize the competition is so hard.. well, i back off.😂
