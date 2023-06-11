19g618l488r3jp in  
Software Engineer  

Transfer during trial period at Google?

Hi everyone,


Does anyone know whether it is possible to transfer to another country during your trial period (6 months) as a SWE at Google in Europe? Do we have any insiders or anyone who did this here?

magnimusTechnical Program Manager  
As I remember my conversation with recruitment last year about such possibility : only after 1 year you can select any country with Google office. But it wasn't reallocation case with transfer package, only allowance.
ZxrtSoftware Engineer  
I want to get into Google so bad, but when i realize the competition is so hard.. well, i back off.😂
