Spotify lays off 17% of employees, despite positive earnings and performance
https://newsroom.spotify.com/2023-12-04/an-update-on-december-2023-organizational-changes/
Big news in the midst of everyone posting their spotify wrapped stories
An Update on December 2023 Organizational Changes — Spotify
Earlier today, CEO Daniel Ek shared the following note about the company’s organizational changes with all Spotify employees. Team, Over the last two years, we’ve put significant emphasis on building Spotify into a truly great and sustainable business – one designed to achieve our goal of being the world’s leading audio company and one that... Read more »
newsroom.spotify.com
madscienceSoftware Engineer
And in a shock to no one, their stock value jumps up after the announcement.
Agy1991Embedded Systems Software Developer
Sad, sad, sad.
