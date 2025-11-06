Manager Route or Solution Architect in the AI Era?
Hi everyone
I’m currently working as a Technical Lead – 2 at a major financial firm, earning around $160K per year. I have a strong technical background (Java, AWS, and cloud architecture) and I’m planning my next career move.
I’m equally interested in two directions:
1. Engineering Management – people and delivery leadership
2. Solution Architecture – deep technical design and cross-platform strategy
Given the rapid evolution of AI, MLOps, and cloud-native architectures, I’m wondering which path might offer better long-term growth and stability over the next decade.
For those who’ve transitioned from technical lead roles — what direction did you choose and why? How has it shaped your career in the era of AI and automation?
Would love to hear your thoughts and real-world experiences.