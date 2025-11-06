Manager Route or Solution Architect in the AI Era?

Hi everyone

I’m currently working as a Technical Lead – 2 at a major financial firm, earning around $160K per year. I have a strong technical background (Java, AWS, and cloud architecture) and I’m planning my next career move.



I’m equally interested in two directions:



1. Engineering Management – people and delivery leadership

2. Solution Architecture – deep technical design and cross-platform strategy

Given the rapid evolution of AI, MLOps, and cloud-native architectures, I’m wondering which path might offer better long-term growth and stability over the next decade.



For those who’ve transitioned from technical lead roles — what direction did you choose and why? How has it shaped your career in the era of AI and automation?



Would love to hear your thoughts and real-world experiences.

