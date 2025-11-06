Software Engineer in  
Software Engineer  

Manager Route or Solution Architect in the AI Era?

Hi everyone 

 I’m currently working as a Technical Lead – 2 at a major financial firm, earning around $160K per year. I have a strong technical background (Java, AWS, and cloud architecture) and I’m planning my next career move.

I’m equally interested in two directions:

1. Engineering Management – people and delivery leadership

2. Solution Architecture – deep technical design and cross-platform strategy

Given the rapid evolution of AI, MLOps, and cloud-native architectures, I’m wondering which path might offer better long-term growth and stability over the next decade.

For those who’ve transitioned from technical lead roles — what direction did you choose and why? How has it shaped your career in the era of AI and automation?

Would love to hear your thoughts and real-world experiences.


4
1371
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google 
From what I’ve seen, both paths will stay relevant, but likely in different ways. Solution Architects seem to have stronger long-term leverage in the AI era since they sit at the intersection of cloud, data, and integration, all of which are becoming AI-driven. EMs, on the other hand, will always be needed, but the bar for “good management” is rising fast. If you like systems thinking and technical depth, architecture might compound better long-term.
2
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks 
+1 on the "good management" bar rising. With AI increasing the load that every singular engineer can handle, being a good manager and being able to get the best out of all your engineers will become increasingly important in the future imo
2

About

Public

Tech

Members

851,566