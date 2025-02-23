thebest101 in
Computer Engineer to Investment banking
Currently I am computer engineer at Purdue University minoring in finance. Is it realistic and possible to use my computer engineering skills and break into the field of IB, quants, or analytics. What are some ways to stand out since I'm not a target school?
Please leave your comments and suggestions on this even if it's a guess or any advice you have.
Any thing is helpful. Thank You.
1
661
Sort by:
SpanntreesNetworking
I can’t imagine why not. You’re probably better suited and Purdue is no joke. You may have to take a stepping stone job first.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
713,538