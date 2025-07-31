Pivoting from Finance to Fintech

I'm currently a portfolio manager for non-profits institutions at one of the big banks in NYC and got headhunted for a role in fintech. I'd be a senior investment engineer essentially communicating investment themes to engineers to further develop the analytics platform for the fintech company. They are coming in at 180k cash base. No idea about the equity. Question is - what can I expect for equity? They are Series A as of 2022.





Some helpful background - currently make 210k cash base + 65k bonus, but was "guaranteed" 300k total comp for 2025 (so in January of next year) as well as on track to make executive director in a few months. But I am miserable, have a terrible boss, and think this is a great break in to tech for me. Trying to get them close to my current base.





What would you do? What would you expect for equity comp? Any and all recs appreciated