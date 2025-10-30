Rahul in
Feeling lost
Hello everyone,
I am just someone who wants to pull my family outta bad financial conditions. Father never earned much but made sure I get the proper education which I did. I went to one of best university in my country.
Passed with good grades but apparently I found out that I suck or become blank during interviews. I fumble on questions that are a cakewalk for me.
Long story short, I f** up like 6 interviews in HR rounds in college only to get a job at service based company.
That episode made me under confident so much so that even with a contest rating of 1800+ on leetcode I feel I am not done.
I ace the LLD rounds by AI and also mock interviews by humans. I have done projects on Java.
But 7 years have passed and I haven't appeared for any interviews and I am stuck with mediocrity and low paying job in service based company.
I desperately want to come out of this situation but everytime I make my resume, the fear of college interviews haunts me. I know it's not the skill issue, rather it's tje fear. But unfortunately I can't get over it. I feel like I need to be perfect. If I fail to answer anything in mock, I feel extremely depressed and start to redo all the stuffs again. It's frustrating.
I always feel like I am missing something and I need to be perfect before appearing for an interview.
I seriously need some help/advice.
Something's off I guess or maybe I am not built for tech.
I would highly appreciate the advice.
Failure is how we learn and grow. Your perfectionism hasn’t gotten you anywhere, so why cling on to it?