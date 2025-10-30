Feeling lost

Rahul in  
Hello everyone,
I am just someone who wants to pull my family outta bad financial conditions. Father never earned much but made sure I get the proper education which I did. I went to one of best university in my country. 
Passed with good grades but apparently I found out that I suck or become blank during interviews. I fumble on questions that are a cakewalk for me. 
Long story short, I f** up like 6 interviews in HR rounds in college only to get a job at service based company. 
That episode made me under confident so much so that even with a contest rating of 1800+ on leetcode I feel I am not done. 
I ace the LLD rounds by AI and also mock interviews by humans. I have done projects on Java. 
But 7 years have passed and I haven't appeared for any interviews and I am stuck with mediocrity and low paying job in service based company. 
I desperately want to come out of this situation but everytime I make my resume, the fear of college interviews haunts me. I know it's not the skill issue, rather it's tje fear. But unfortunately I can't get over it. I feel like I need to be perfect. If I fail to answer anything in mock, I feel extremely depressed and start to redo all the stuffs again. It's frustrating. 
I always feel like I am missing something and I need to be perfect before appearing for an interview. 
I seriously need some help/advice. 
Something's off I guess or maybe I am not built for tech. 
I would highly appreciate the advice. 
jfzSoftware Engineer  
If you speak to anyone who works in FAANG they’ll proudly tell you about the dozens of interviews they’ve failed over the years. You can’t reach new heights if you’re afraid of failure.

Failure is how we learn and grow. Your perfectionism hasn’t gotten you anywhere, so why cling on to it?
14

