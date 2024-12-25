19g618l2gwwp1w in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Very nervous getting back to coding after a few years

Hi 


I'm getting back to programming after a few years as a manager.


I have programming experience, but it seems that even the function calls in Python and c++ look different now and much more concise. It takes me a while to read code. I'm very nervous. I know I can write good algorithms my code just isn't as concise. 


Any advice would be good. 

freshjuiceSoftware Engineer  
You can take a 8 week course to refresh yourself. Or some YouTube tutorials.
1

