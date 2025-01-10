Companies are finally hiring again

Been on the job search for a while now and I'm finally starting to see some traction in my applications without changing much on my end.





I'm a SWE with about ~3 years of experience and before the new year I applied to 80+ jobs and heard back from only 1, which turned into an offer.





In this last week since the new year started though, I've received about 4 call backs. Just wanted to share this for other folks still in their job search. Keep at it, it's getting better!