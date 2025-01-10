theras in
Companies are finally hiring again
Been on the job search for a while now and I'm finally starting to see some traction in my applications without changing much on my end.
I'm a SWE with about ~3 years of experience and before the new year I applied to 80+ jobs and heard back from only 1, which turned into an offer.
In this last week since the new year started though, I've received about 4 call backs. Just wanted to share this for other folks still in their job search. Keep at it, it's getting better!
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer
Congratulations on your new offer, exciting news! I've been hearing similar things from my friends who are on the job hunt, it's likely something to do with budget planning for the new year and the market in general picking up. Either way, super happy for you because I know what it's like throwing 100+ apps into the void and not hearing anything back...
