Product Manager offer in Abudhabi
Got 522k offer (Cash) + Bonus subject to company performance.
Company: G42
Is it worth considering? I have always been in FAANG, moving to startup seems daunting.
YOE- 8.5
chuuj615Product Manager 16 hours ago
What's your current TC? Would this offer be a big jump? Also, are you already located in Abu Dhabi or would this be a relocation too? FAANG isn't as stable as it used to be, but with your 8.5 YOE it might be easier than most to still get jobs even if you happen to get laid off at some point. Startups can be exciting, but it will definitely demand more of you than your previous jobs!
hawaoProduct Manager 14 hours ago
Relo from India.
TC is 77 so jump is straight 50L+, if adding bonus it will more.
Market research says fixed should be double of India- 155L and bonus.
I feel it is low balled, Amazon pays to non tech PM way higher than this.
