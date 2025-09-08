Abhik Paul in
Which path do you see as more rewarding in the next decade?
Tech giants now account for over one-third of S&P 500 market value. In the first week of September 2025, the combined market value of the “Big Eight” U.S. tech companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia, and Broadcom — surged by over $420 billion in just a few days, reaching a record-breaking $21 trillion. This means these companies alone now make up roughly 36% of the S&P 500’s total value, reflecting their dominance in global markets. Analysts attribute this growth to advances in AI innovation, cloud computing, chip demand, and digital platforms. While this highlights the strength and resilience of tech, it also sparks discussions about market concentration and future opportunities for professionals in the sector.
theras
Yeah, this is a pretty solid take. Although I wouldn't recommend the independent consulting route for just anyone, you don't have to decide on just one path and stick to it for your whole career. You can always jump back and forth to other places depending on what you need at the time.
Personally I see it as phases rather than a single choice:
1. Start with a big tech career to build a stable foundation of knowledge and money
2. Join a high growth startup to grow and possible strike gold
3. End your career with independent consulting that allows you to leverage your experience and pick your own projects