Which path do you see as more rewarding in the next decade?

Tech giants now account for over one-third of S&P 500 market value. In the first week of September 2025, the combined market value of the “Big Eight” U.S. tech companies — Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google), Amazon, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia, and Broadcom — surged by over $420 billion in just a few days, reaching a record-breaking $21 trillion. This means these companies alone now make up roughly 36% of the S&P 500’s total value, reflecting their dominance in global markets. Analysts attribute this growth to advances in AI innovation, cloud computing, chip demand, and digital platforms. While this highlights the strength and resilience of tech, it also sparks discussions about market concentration and future opportunities for professionals in the sector.