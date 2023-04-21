laguitte in  
Software Engineering Manager  

Rename to Energy, Renewables & Oil

Wondering if given both a) the energy transition goals and b) the state of the market, if this Industry should not be renamed to "Energy, Renewables & Oil"? just curious of what others think and whether you think the Oil part of the industry is actually thriving, as opposed to Solar PV, EVs, batteries, etc...

OutroWrenSoftware Engineer  
Interesting thought process, I haven't thought about it before. I am not sure I'd say the Oil part of the industry is really truly thriving, but am curious to know more of your thoughts here.

