Meta Slashes 600 AI Roles

Meta is cutting roughly 600 positions across its Superintelligence Labs unit, according to an internal memo reported by Axios and cited by Reuters. The reductions will impact FAIR, product-focused AI teams and AI infrastructure, while the newly formed “TBD Lab” is spared. The move follows a June reorganization after senior departures and a cool reception for Llama 4. It comes as Meta doubles down on massive AI data center builds that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said will require hundreds of billions of dollars.