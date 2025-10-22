News Editor in
Meta Slashes 600 AI Roles
Meta is cutting roughly 600 positions across its Superintelligence Labs unit, according to an internal memo reported by Axios and cited by Reuters. The reductions will impact FAIR, product-focused AI teams and AI infrastructure, while the newly formed “TBD Lab” is spared. The move follows a June reorganization after senior departures and a cool reception for Llama 4. It comes as Meta doubles down on massive AI data center builds that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said will require hundreds of billions of dollars.
reuters.com
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer at Expedia
So even the supposed GOATs of AI are getting laid off? What even is this market lmao
26
