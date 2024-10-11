YeatCode in
Google recruiter asked for resume, transcript and salary expectations?
I am in the process of Google Early Careers L3. Did my onsite about two weeks ago, heard from recruiter earlier this week. My google recruiter asked for resume, transcript and salary expectations - is this a good sign? They said it would be for the packet to send to HC
bringeeRecruiter
Yeah, those are the details they'd need to submit to HC to generate your offer. L3 offers at Google can be pretty tough to negotiate, so do your research, give them an appropriate range, and you should be good to go (assuming HC moves forward with you)
