Transition to consulting ?

I'm currently a rising senior at Umich(major in economics) and I want to transition into consulting! I'm wonder what resources are out there that are free/cheap? I've heard crafting cases is good(although expensive) and I'd love to go in with poeple and split the cost. I'm dedicating every second (besides work) in the next 3 months to case and network to recruit late summer early fall. Also if anyone has any resources they would be will to share or needs a casing partner that would be greatly appreciated!