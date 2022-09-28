stealyoursamosa in
Square/CashApp recruiters slow?
Does it take anyone else a while to get a response from them? I am in team matching.. was told my feedback is very good from the technical rounds. Are they just overworked or something? I am hearing that more headcount opens up for cash app in early/mid october.. anyone else hear that?
Yeah we are in the process now so that timeline makes sense. I’d take this advice too and not put all my eggs in one basket.
If you don’t get word by mid October, I’d keep my options open and keep looking.