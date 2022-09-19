Has anyone applied to law school and been accepted?

I know this app focuses on tech salaries, but has anyone applied to and been accepted to top 15 law school? If you graduate and land an associate job at a top 100 AmLaw firm, the starting salary is 215k and if you can last 6 years, salary goes up to like 350-400k. All of the cash is base salary and you don't have to deal with stocks and all that stuff. I know the percentage of people who land those jobs is like 5-10%, but that still is a ton of cash. You do, however, work 60+ hours a week.