TechGeek99 in
Got an offer from Microsoft but role is based in low pay country
I’m based in Jordan, working as a vendor, got an offer for SE II in Egypt but the pay is nothing compared to my home country.
Can I tell the recruiter that I’m not willing to relocate due to the pay gap and i want to work remotely from Jordan?
In want the job but not the location
madscienceSoftware Engineer
You could ask, but they could also come back and say that the role needs to be in Egypt, so it'll be up to you to make a decision there. Sometimes, companies plan their budgets specifically on geography, so they may not be able to pay a higher rate than Egypt.
