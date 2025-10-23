Suheb Multani in
What are some common mistakes to avoid during salary negotiations in tech roles?
Hey there, Brian from Levels.fyi here! I manage our team of coaches who help clients negotiate their job offers, so I'm happy to share some insight here. If you want hands on help negotiating your offer to make sure you make all the right moves, you can check us out here: https://www.levels.fyi/services/ It's not really a 'mistake' but one of the most common barriers to negotiating is not having any sort of plan. I understand every candidate wants to be paid fairly and to get paid as much as possible, but recruiters, HR partners, compensation teams, etc. need reasons to give you a strong offer. Don't just say, "this is not what I was expecting, can you give me more," because it's not likely to work. You need to explain your thought process and justify why you're negotiating your offer. In-house recruiters for these companies don't make commission based on your salary, nor is it a metric they have to hit. So when you go to negotiate, they have to become your advocate with the compensation and finance teams, meaning you should try to give them the right info and leverage so they can go make the case for you. If you can't justify to your recruiter why you're asking for more money, then they can't justify it to their compensation teams. An actual mistake that people tend to make is failing to do proper research before providing compensation expectations. A lot of candidates provide an expectation that ends up being unrealistic (either too low or too high) or too rigid. If your recruiter is asking for your expectations, they're usually just trying to make sure they can make a competitive offer for you. If they can't, then it may not be worth putting you through the interviews or even making an offer at the end. Knowing a company's salary range and what they CAN pay doesn't guarantee that they WILL pay it just because you ask. But it will certainly help ensure your compensation expectations are reasonable. Happy to answer any other questions from folks!
