Paul in
How long do HR manager assess resumes in ByteDance/TikTok?
I've sent applications for several position in ByteDance/TikTok in Singapore, but their statuses are the same already almost a month, and I did not even get a screening call. Is there a chance that they call me or it is better to look for something else?
Thanks in advance for any advice!
19g6vl1pgqkkaSoftware Engineer at Microsoft
They also just went through their annual headcount review and perf awards. So hr had been busy with that and not hiring new people
