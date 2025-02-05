aleetaday in
Need Advice: Best time to join Apple
I’ve signed my job contract with apple and the recruiter told me if I join before May 1st I’d be eligible for 2025 perf, subsequently I’ll get prorated salary increase and possible RSU.
Thing is to be in the perf cycle, I’m giving up an extended break (only 3-4 weeks of break between jobs and this includes moving internationally). Ideally I’d want 2 months between jobs to wind down, but I’m putting perf cycle eligibility as a top priority.
Can someone from Apple do me a favor and share insights? I’d owe you peeps a beer 🍻
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer
IMO, in the long run, the 2 month break will probably be a lot more valuable to you (depending on how you use the time) than the increased money you might get. Of course, if you need the money for whatever reason then for sure, do that. But, if you're able to take a break without your finances getting too messed up, I'd recommend the break for sure.
