How many years of experience do you need to be considered a senior?
I had someone tell me I need 16 years of experience to be considered for a senior position. Is this accurate? It's 2025, nowadays, work experience is equivalent to a degree. What're your thoughts?
MickyDs
It’s 5+ years in the industry right now, but it should be 15+ since there are so many “senior” level engineers who should frankly still be considered juniors. I get that most companies use Principle or Staff at that point, but in other fields that usually refers to someone who is on the technical side and leading a specific project, not a generic expert level engineering position.
