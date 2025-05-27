digitwidget in
Anduril 401K - Mega Backdoor Roth?
Does anyone working at Anduril know their 401k plan allows for mega backdoor roth?
ramenenjoyerSoftware Engineer a day ago
There doesn't seem to be any official documentation stating that Anduril has a Mega Backdoor Roth, so I'd just assume they don't. It's pretty rare outside of Big Tech
boulderingnerdSoftware Engineer a day ago
Yeah, was just searching through reddit too and couldn't find anything about it, sorry OP :/
