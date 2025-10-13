19g618l2gwwp1w in
How much money is worth working 60-70 hours a week?
Hi!!
I wanted to check in with the software community as a manager.
How much money in a HCOL area like CA is worth working 60-70 hours a week? I'm trying to get to a point where I can have financial freedom.
Any advice is helpful.
Let me know.
3
4160
Sort by:
TenuredGeekSoftware Engineer at Google
It's an interesting question. I'd say it depends a lot on what your priorities really are, at the end of the day. Me personally? Nothing could really make working 60-70 hours a week worth it. I'd lose too much time with family, friends, hobbies, and probably just sleep too. I'd burn out far too fast at 60-70 hours a week because those other things outside of work are what keeps me from burning out on just 40-50 right now. However, to better answer your question on how to achieve financial freedom, I'd suggest defining it a lot more clearly. Have a number that you decide is "financial freedom." If you want to live a more lavish lifestyle, maybe financial freedom is the ability to spend $200k a year without working. That'd take a lot of investments and a while of living pretty frugally, but you could also easily define financial freedom as being able to spend $50k a year without working. Define a clear number, have an idea of your desired lifestyle, then calculate backwards on how much money you'd need to make, and in how many years, to get there, and see if you're willing to pay that price.
2
therasSoftware Engineer at Databricks
Solid response, I like this reverse engineering take on the question of "financial freedom." There's tons of resources out there like r/FIRE or even things like r/fatFIRE or r/leanfire too depending on what you're looking for.
1
About
Public
Tech
Members
851,565