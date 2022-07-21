Lnuc831nijIBy in
Amazon bought into healthcare for $3.9Bn
I know this is controversial for a lot of people but I'm hopeful this will usher in some new healthcare innovations because supply and delivery of services and products is pretty fragmented. The same meds can cost drastically different depending on your network, providers, etc.
I obviously don't know what the plan is here, but we can only go up from where we are now right lol?
Data Engineer
Amazon is working with the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center to develop personalized vaccines for breast and skin cancers. This is just one of many moves they've been making to get into and take over the healthcare industry.
Business Administration & Management
Oh jeez. Is this going to ruin their stock price? Imagine when the public gets wind of a *gasp* vaccine... They are going to boycott I bet.
